Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 374 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 2.9% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $223.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $168.28.

Insider Transactions at RTX

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

