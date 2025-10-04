iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $120.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.04. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

