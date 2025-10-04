Grassi Investment Management Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Grassi Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Uber Technologies by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,686,000 after buying an additional 2,749,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $201.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

