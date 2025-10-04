AIFG Consultants Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,609 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,786,000 after purchasing an additional 325,365 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 356,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 113,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.