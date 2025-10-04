ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2%

NOW opened at $911.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $914.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $929.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,353,394.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,744.15. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,122.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.