Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $187.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.