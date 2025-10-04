Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $215.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $279.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.