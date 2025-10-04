SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $357.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $358.67.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

