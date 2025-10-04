Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $790.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $755.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.05. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $825.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $706.00 to $854.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $713.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.