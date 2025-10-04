Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases New Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 506,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,647,000 after buying an additional 734,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.06.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $214.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.10 billion, a PE ratio of 109.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

