Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $12.18 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.66%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

