iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $101.02.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.