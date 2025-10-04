Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for about 1.2% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $297.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $315.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $307.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.65 and its 200 day moving average is $243.95.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.