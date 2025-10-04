Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 511.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $679.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $700.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $691.50. The company has a market capitalization of $189.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares in the company, valued at $552,606.69. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $2,029,299. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Saturday, September 27th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

