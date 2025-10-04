Ameriflex Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Ameriflex Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after acquiring an additional 912,514 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after acquiring an additional 458,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,839,000 after acquiring an additional 124,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,914,000 after acquiring an additional 246,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VO opened at $295.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.01. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.