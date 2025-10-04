Apexium Financial LP Sells 3,696 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Apexium Financial LP lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,908,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 51,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

