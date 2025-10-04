McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Acquires 392 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

