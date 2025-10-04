Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,069 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $302.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.05 and a 200-day moving average of $272.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $306.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

