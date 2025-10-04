Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 166 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2025

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Price Performance

KO opened at $66.65 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.