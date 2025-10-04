PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.87.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.98 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.