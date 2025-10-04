Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $10.23 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,427 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $329.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $331.74. The stock has a market cap of $547.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

