Jackson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of GLD opened at $357.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $358.67.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.