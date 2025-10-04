Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stake Boosted by 111 Capital

111 Capital raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 523.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,772 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.4% of 111 Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 111 Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 13,046 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $346.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

