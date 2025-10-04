Willner & Heller LLC Sells 292 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Willner & Heller LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IJR opened at $120.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.