iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR is Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Journey Beyond Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after buying an additional 1,991,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after buying an additional 1,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,854,000 after buying an additional 1,136,151 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.04.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.