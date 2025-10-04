Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $394.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $393.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

