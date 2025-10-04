Quent Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after buying an additional 663,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,273,000 after buying an additional 258,589 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,926,000 after buying an additional 1,668,799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,248,000 after buying an additional 1,232,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 27.3%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $88.81 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.79.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

