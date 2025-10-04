Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $216.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.