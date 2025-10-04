The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

NYSE:DIS opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.95. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

