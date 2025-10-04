Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 70,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $291.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $272.62 and a one year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

