Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 377,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after buying an additional 38,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.0% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.45.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.