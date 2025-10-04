Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Position Decreased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,115 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $215,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $292.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $296.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.