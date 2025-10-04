Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

Shares of ABT opened at $134.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

