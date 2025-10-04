Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 966 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,611.04. This trade represents a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.58 billion, a PE ratio of 576.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.90 and its 200 day moving average is $136.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

