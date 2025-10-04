Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,832 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 27.3%

Shares of IEFA opened at $88.81 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average is $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

