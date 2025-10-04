Barrett & Company Inc. Has $914,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $489.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $446.22 and its 200-day moving average is $439.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.74 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $283.80 and a twelve month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock worth $62,606,356 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. New Street Research set a $460.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.11.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

