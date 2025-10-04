International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lessened its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.3% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $288.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $268.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.22.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.62.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

