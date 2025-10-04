QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,042 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,451,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 46,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $292.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $296.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

