iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.5% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 27.3%
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.
About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
