iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.5% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 27.3%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.