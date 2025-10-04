UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Position Lifted by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 263.0% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $360.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.95.

View Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.