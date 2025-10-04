Elevate Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $840.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The stock has a market cap of $795.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $734.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $766.47.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Daiwa America cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.39.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

