Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,979 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 123,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after buying an additional 31,533 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.67 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

