Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,147 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.91.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $215.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.42. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.41. The firm has a market cap of $153.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

