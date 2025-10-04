Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Purchased by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSP opened at $191.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

