Ascent Group LLC Buys 1,698 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $214.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.10 billion, a PE ratio of 109.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.97.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.06.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

