Ascent Group LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $168.28. The company has a market cap of $223.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

