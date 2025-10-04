Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 457,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 478,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 282,612 shares during the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,724,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,059,000 after purchasing an additional 60,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.