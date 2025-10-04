J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 127.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.50.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $122.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $121.02 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

