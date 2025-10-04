QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 57,551 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,274 shares of company stock worth $73,886,457. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $202.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.06. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.