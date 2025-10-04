Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Position Increased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 530,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81,068 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $51,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,947,000 after purchasing an additional 472,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after purchasing an additional 418,077 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $147.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

